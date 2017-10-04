Now Playing
Posted: October 04, 2017

'Fast & Furious 9' release pushed back a year to 2020

FILE - In this April 8, 2017 file photo, Tyrese Gibson, from left, Vin Diesel and Ludacris attend the world premiere of
FILE - In this April 8, 2017 file photo, Tyrese Gibson, from left, Vin Diesel and Ludacris attend the world premiere of "The Fate of the Furious" in New York. The “Fast and the Furious” is putting the brakes on the ninth installment in the franchise. Universal Pictures said Wednesday that the film’s release will move back a year to April 10, 2020. It was originally set for release in April 2019. The studio did not offer a reason for the shift.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

The "Fast and the Furious" team is putting the brakes on the ninth installment in the franchise. Universal Pictures said Wednesday that the film's release will move back a year to April 10, 2020.

It was originally set for release in April 2019. The studio did not offer a reason for the shift.

The latest film in the action series, "The Fate of the Furious," came out earlier this year and went on to gross around $1.2 billion worldwide.

The franchise has earned more than $5 billion worldwide to date.

