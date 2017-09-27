Film academy museum names building for donor of $50M gift

Rich Cherry, Chief Operating Officer of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, stands at the construction site of their new museum under construction, at a media tour, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Academy is naming its main building in honor of Cheryl and Haim Saban, who donated $50 million to the project. (AP Photo/Sandy M. Cohen)

Related View Larger Rich Cherry, Chief Operating Officer of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, stands at the construction site of their new museum under construction, at a media tour, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Academy is naming its main building in honor of Cheryl and Haim Saban, who donated $50 million to the project.

The Associated Press