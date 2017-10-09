First lady vs first wife: Melania and Ivana spar over roles

FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends the Fashion Institute of Technology Annual Gala benefit in New York. First lady Melania Trump is pushing back at Donald Trump’s first wife for referring to herself as “first lady.” Ivana Trump told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Oct. 9, that she talks to the president about every two weeks and has a direct number to the White House. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press