Florida Georgia Line, Jason Derulo add their voices to ESPN

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2017 file photo, Jason Derulo arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Derulo and country duo Florida Georgia Line have been tapped to help country singer Hank Williams Jr.’s return to “Monday Night Football.” A spokesperson for the ESPN program said Wednesday the singers will all perform “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Monday Night,” a remix of Williams’ single “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press