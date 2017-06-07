Now Playing
Posted: June 07, 2017

Florida Georgia Line, Jason Derulo add their voices to ESPN

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2017 file photo, Jason Derulo arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Derulo and country duo Florida Georgia Line have been tapped to help country singer Hank Williams Jr.’s return to “Monday Night Football.” A spokesperson for the ESPN program said Wednesday the singers will all perform “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Monday Night,” a remix of Williams’ single “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Country duo Florida Georgia Line and R&B artist Jason Derulo have been tapped to help country singer Hank Williams Jr.'s return to "Monday Night Football."

A spokesperson for the ESPN program said Wednesday the singers will all perform "All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Monday Night," a remix of Williams' single "All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight."

Florida Georgia Line and Derulo will also join Williams in the opening video broadcast, which features weekly team-specific lyrics and visuals based on the 2017 NFL season.

ESPN on Monday announced Williams' return. It dropped him in 2011 after he compared then-President Barack Obama golfing with then-House Speaker John Boehner to Adolf Hitler golfing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

