Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: February 28, 2017

FX to follow 'Bette and Joan' with 'Feud: Charles and Diana'

Comments
FILE - This 1991 file photo shows Prince Charles with his wife Princess Diana. FX has announced a 10-episode series that will spotlight the doomed royal couple Charles and Diana. It is scheduled to air in 2018. No cast members were disclosed by the network. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - This 1991 file photo shows Prince Charles with his wife Princess Diana. FX has announced a 10-episode series that will spotlight the doomed royal couple Charles and Diana. It is scheduled to air in 2018. No cast members were disclosed by the network. (AP Photo, File)

Related

View Larger
FX to follow 'Bette and Joan' with 'Feud: Charles and Diana'
FILE - This is July 29, 1981 file photo of Britain's Prince Charles kisses his bride, Princess Diana , on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, after their wedding. FX has announced a 10-episode series that will spotlight the doomed royal couple Charles and Diana. It is scheduled to air in 2018. No cast members were disclosed by the network.

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Producer Ryan Murphy's first edition of "Feud," which tells the story of film legends Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, won't premiere until this weekend.

But already FX has announced a second installment in the "Feud" franchise. The network said Tuesday a 10-episode series will spotlight the doomed royal couple Charles and Diana. It is scheduled to air in 2018. No cast members were disclosed by the network.

Murphy, whose many successes include FX's long-running anthology "American Horror Story" and last season's hit miniseries "The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," will launch the 8-episode "Feud: Bette and Joan" on Sunday at 10 p.m. EST. It stars Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange in the title roles.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation