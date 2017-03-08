Now Playing
Posted: March 08, 2017

Forbidden Forest: Spooky new 'Harry Potter' exhibit to open

Actor Jason Isaacs poses for the media next to Aragog the Acromantula at a new extension called the 'Forbidden Forest' to the Warner Brothers studio tour 'The Making of Harry Potter' in Watford, England, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Isaacs played Lucius Malfoy in the popular Harry Potter film series.The attraction will open to the public on March 31. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Actor Jason Isaacs poses for the media next to Aragog the Acromantula at a new extension called the 'Forbidden Forest' to the Warner Brothers studio tour 'The Making of Harry Potter' in Watford, England, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Isaacs played Lucius Malfoy in the popular Harry Potter film series.The attraction will open to the public on March 31. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Forbidden Forest: Spooky new 'Harry Potter' exhibit to open
Actor Jason Isaacs poses for the media at a new extension called the 'Forbidden Forest' to the Warner Brothers studio tour 'The Making of Harry Potter' in Watford, England, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Isaacs played Lucius Malfoy in the hugely popular Harry Potter fils series. The attraction will open to the public on March 31.
Forbidden Forest: Spooky new 'Harry Potter' exhibit to open
Actor Jason Isaacs poses for the media next to Buckbeak at a new extension called the 'Forbidden Forest' to the Warner Brothers studio tour 'The Making of Harry Potter' in Watford, England, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Isaacs played Lucius Malfoy in the popular Harry Potter film series.The attraction will open to the public on March 31.
Forbidden Forest: Spooky new 'Harry Potter' exhibit to open
Actor Jason Isaacs poses for the media next to Buckbeak at a new extension called the 'Forbidden Forest' to the Warner Brothers studio tour 'The Making of Harry Potter' in Watford, England, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Isaacs played Lucius Malfoy in the popular Harry Potter film series.The attraction will open to the public on March 31.
Forbidden Forest: Spooky new 'Harry Potter' exhibit to open
Actor Jason Isaacs poses for the media at a new extension called the 'Forbidden Forest' to the Warner Brothers studio tour 'The Making of Harry Potter' in Watford, England, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Isaacs played Lucius Malfoy in the hugely popular Harry Potter fils series. The attraction will open to the public on March 31.

The Associated Press

LEAVESDEN, England —

There's been a reunion of "Harry Potter" film veterans at the Warner Brothers Studio Tour just outside of London to prepare for the opening of a new "Forbidden Forest" wing.

There was Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy, Evanna Lynch, known as Luna Lovegood in the films, and Aragog — the machine which played a very convincing giant spider.

Isaacs said Wednesday he will not allow his daughter, who is afraid of spiders, to see the exhibit until she is more comfortable with arachnids.

Lynch said she is not surprised that Harry Potter is still a prime attraction.

"Personally, growing up I felt closer to a lot of the characters than I did with my friends."

The exhibit opens March 31 on the site where the films were made.

