Posted: May 31, 2017

Former 'Bachelorette' contestant Michael Nance dead at 31

Michael Nance, a former contestant on “The Bachelorette,” reportedly was found dead in South Austin, Texas, early May 30. He was 31. (Photo by Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images)
Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Michael Nance, a former contestant on “The Bachelorette,” reportedly was found dead in South Austin, Texas, early May 30. He was 31. (Photo by Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images)

By Alejandro Martinez-Cabrera and Katie Hall, Austin American-Statesman

AUSTIN, Texas —

Michael Nance, a former contestant on “The Bachelorette,” reportedly was found dead in South Austin, Texas, early Tuesday.

According to TMZ and other outlets, including The Associated Press and E! News, Austin police responded at 2:10 a.m. to a call reporting an unresponsive man, later identified as 31-year-old Nance, at the 300 block of West Mary Street, police said Tuesday. Nance was pronounced dead at 2:54 a.m.

Nance’s girlfriend, Aseel Danan, confirmed on Instagram that Nance had died.

RIP my sweet Michael. You will forever be connected to my heart and soul. I love you always.

A post shared by Aseel Danan (@aseeldanan) on

Officials said the death is not considered suspicious, though it’s still under investigation. The cause and manner of death has not yet been determined. 

Nance was a contestant in Season 8 of the popular reality show, TMZ reported.

Nance was one of several men who tried to win the affection of then-'Bachelorette' Emily Maynard. He was sent home midseason. 

Maynard wrote on Twitter that she woke up to the news of his death Tuesday morning.

