Former CBS anchor Dan Rather writing book on patriotism

In this Nov. 30, 2015 file photo, Journalist Dan Rather attends The Independent Filmmaker Project's 25th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York. Rather, the former CBS anchor who has become a prominent voice against President Trump, is working on a book about patriotism. Rather's "What Unites Us" will be published Nov. 7, 2017, by Algonquin Books.

The Associated Press

Dan Rather, the former CBS anchor who has become a prominent voice against President Donald Trump, is working on a book about patriotism.

Rather's "What Unites Us" will be published Nov. 7 by Algonquin Books, the publisher told The Associated Press on Thursday. The book is a collection of essays about topics ranging from civil rights to schools and libraries and what it means to be an American.

In a statement issued through Algonquin, Rather said that during a time "anxiety and crisis," he wanted to explore the country's ideals and how best to achieve them. Rather has developed a wide following on social media. He has nearly 2 million "likes" on his Facebook page, on which he writes often about Trump and current events.