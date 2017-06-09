Former 'Hamilton' star Leslie Odom Jr. has a book deal

FILE - In this June 17, 2016 file photo, Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. poses for a portrait in New York. Odom has a book deal with Feiwel & Friends for “Failing Up: How to Rise Above, Do Better, and Never Stop Learning,” the publisher said Friday, June 9, 2017. The book is scheduled for March 27, 2018. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press