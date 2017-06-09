Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 09, 2017

Former 'Hamilton' star Leslie Odom Jr. has a book deal

Comments
FILE - In this June 17, 2016 file photo, Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. poses for a portrait in New York. Odom has a book deal with Feiwel & Friends for “Failing Up: How to Rise Above, Do Better, and Never Stop Learning,” the publisher said Friday, June 9, 2017. The book is scheduled for March 27, 2018. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)
FILE - In this June 17, 2016 file photo, Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. poses for a portrait in New York. Odom has a book deal with Feiwel & Friends for “Failing Up: How to Rise Above, Do Better, and Never Stop Learning,” the publisher said Friday, June 9, 2017. The book is scheduled for March 27, 2018. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Former "Hamilton" actor Leslie Odom Jr. is working on his first book, one he hopes inspires young people.

The Tony Award-winning performer has a deal with Feiwel & Friends for "Failing Up: How to Rise Above, Do Better, and Never Stop Learning," the publisher told The Associated Press on Friday. The book is scheduled for March 27, 2018. Odom plans to organize the narrative like a commencement speech as he outlines the setbacks and rejections that preceded his success.

Odom, who left "Hamilton" a year ago, played Aaron Burr in the celebrated show and won a Tony in 2016 for best lead actor in a musical. His other credits include the TV shows "Grey's Anatomy" and "CSI: Miami" and the album "Leslie Odom Jr."

Feiwel is an imprint of Macmillan.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation