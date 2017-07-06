Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: July 06, 2017

Former 'Hills' star Lauren Conrad welcomes baby boy

Comments
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2015, file photo, Lauren Conrad arrives at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Conrad announced the birth of her first child, a boy, on July 5, 2017. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2015, file photo, Lauren Conrad arrives at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Conrad announced the birth of her first child, a boy, on July 5, 2017. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Lauren Conrad is a new mom.

The former MTV reality star writes on her website that Liam James Tell was born Wednesday, weighing in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

It's the first child for Conrad and husband William Tell. The 31-year-old Conrad married the lawyer and musician in 2014.

Conrad shared pictures of an embroidered image of her new family, including the couple's two dogs.

Conrad got her start on MTV's "Laguna Beach" before getting her own reality show, "The Hills," which ran from 2006 to 2010.

She now runs a lifestyle and fashion website.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation