French film institute goes ahead with Polanski retrospective

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2015 file photo, filmmaker Roman Polanski speaks with reporters in Krakow, Poland. France's famed film institute La Cinematheque Francaise says it will go ahead with a retrospective of works by director Roman Polanski despite opposition by feminist groups. La Cinematheque said Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 that calls to cancel the Polanski screenings — attended by the director — only began "in the last few days" as the sexual harassment accusations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein gained force. (AP Photo/Jarek Praszkiewicz, File)

The Associated Press