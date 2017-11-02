French president pens birthday poem for British teen

French President Emmanuel Macron watches the rehearsal of a non-professional chorus at Strasbourg's Opera house, eastern France, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Christian Hartmann, Pool via AP)

The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has given a rare birthday present to a 13-year-old British girl: he wrote her a poem.

The French Embassy in Britain tweeted Thursday to wish a happy birthday to Sophie, who wrote a poem to Macron about the Eiffel Tower inspired by a trip to Paris in April.

"He wrote her one in return!" the tweet said.

The embassy posted Macron's poem both in French and in English. Writing in the voice of the Eiffel Tower, he wrote: "How you flatter me! So few poets these days/ Ever sing the praises of my Parisian soul."

Macron often highlights his fondness for literature and the arts. On Tuesday during a visit to the eastern city of Strasbourg he sang with an amateur chorus at the opera house.