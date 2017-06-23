Freshman series 'Downward Dog' canceled by ABC

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2015 file photo, Allison Tolman arrives at Audi Kicks Off Golden Globes Week 2015 at Cecconi's in West Hollywood, Calif. The producer of ABC’s freshman series “Downward Dog,” which stars Tolman, says the comedy has been canceled after eight episodes. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)

AP Entertainment Writer

ABC's freshman sitcom "Downward Dog" has been canceled by ABC, the show's executive producer said.

The last two of the show's eight episodes will air Tuesday, executive producer Jimmy Miller said Friday.

ABC "loved it creatively and wanted to do more, but could not figure out a way to get it done financially," Miller said in a statement.

The network didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Miller thanked critics and viewers who have expressed their support for the comedy, and said he hoped it would land on its feet elsewhere.

"Clearly this show has hit a nerve, and we are hell bent on finding a new home for our 'Downward Dog,'" he said.

The series stars Allison Tolman as the owner of Martin the dog, who talks directly to viewers about his feelings. The series centers on his sometimes conflicted feelings about his owner, loneliness and hatred of a neighborhood cat.

Series co-creator Samm Hodges is the voice of Martin.

Tolman was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2015 for her role on the FX series "Fargo."