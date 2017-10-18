e89B8NnUQntK6+nkO9ry7cfIHTdwfT5pvYKI2lL+m2wJ3GVpxejx07eWeYBVXPeEjl0H2BbYd+FLqrkiMMjDGw==

By Bryan Carstensen

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of our Role Model Son and American Hero, Army Sergeant La David T. Johnson. This Green Beret, 25, of Miami Gardens, Fla., was ambushed in Niger while providing training and security assistance to the Nigerien Armed Forces in the region overwhelmed by Boko Haram. What a tragedy! Role Model Sgt. Johnson leaves behind two children, ages 2 and 6, along with his beloved wife and soulmate Mrs. Myeshia Johnson. Mrs. Johnson is currently pregnant with their third child.

The 5000 Role Model of Excellence Project, led by its founder, Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson is establishing a Role Model Army Sgt. La David Johnson Scholarship to benefit his children by providing money towards their college education.

We are asking you to donate to this worthy cause. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson has been focused on the defeat of Boko Haram for 5 years, after they kidnapped 276 school girls from their boarding school in Nigeria.

Please share and donate generously today by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/sgt-la-david-johnson-scholarship