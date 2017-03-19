Funeral held for pugnacious NY journalist Jimmy Breslin

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 1991, file photo, author-columnist Jimmy Breslin poses for a photo in New York. Breslin, the Pulitzer Prize-winning chronicler of wise guys and underdogs who became the brash embodiment of the old-time, street smart New Yorker, died Sunday, March 19, 2017. His stepdaughter said Breslin died at his Manhattan home of complications from pneumonia. (AP Photo/Wyatt Counts, File)

The Associated Press