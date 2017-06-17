Now Playing
Posted: June 17, 2017

German customs officials to destroy ‘unsafe’ fidget spinners

Comments
Fidget spinners.
Chesnot/Getty Images
Fidget spinners.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Customs officials in Germany said they have recently seized large quantities of “unsafe” fidget spinners and plan to destroy them, The Local.de reported.

Officials at Frankfurt’s airport said they already confiscated 35 tons of the hand-held spinning tops in May. According to employees of the Central Customs Office in Frankfurt, some of the LED lights in the spinners could become so easily unhinged that small children could swallow them.

The toy is currently very popular with children. Manufacturers claim they help children to alleviate symptoms of ADHD, autism or hyperactivity, The Local.de reported.

Customs officials said the fidget spinners arrived in several import shipments from China.

