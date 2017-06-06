Now Playing
Posted: June 07, 2017

George Clooney's father is full of love, 'clichés' for twins

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2017 file photo, actor George Clooney, left, and Amal Clooney arrive at the 42nd Cesar Film Awards ceremony at Salle Pleyel in Paris. George and Amal Clooney have welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney. The pair was born Tuesday morning, June 6, 2017, according to George Clooney's publicist Stan Rosenfield. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2017 file photo, actor George Clooney, left, and Amal Clooney arrive at the 42nd Cesar Film Awards ceremony at Salle Pleyel in Paris. George and Amal Clooney have welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney. The pair was born Tuesday morning, June 6, 2017, according to George Clooney’s publicist Stan Rosenfield. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

George Clooney's father is full of love, 'clichés' for twins
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2016 file photo, Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney arrive at the world premiere of 'Hail, Caesar!' in Los Angeles. George and Amal Clooney have welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney. The pair was born Tuesday morning, June 6, 2017, according to George Clooney’s publicist Stan Rosenfield.

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

George Clooney's father says he is looking forward to meeting his new grandchildren in person but is waiting for the greenlight from his son and Amal Clooney before he packs his bags.

Nick Clooney told The Associated Press Wednesday that he has seen the twins, Ella and Alexander, who were born Tuesday morning in London.

He and his wife Nina are at their home in Kentucky and got their first look their grandchildren via Skype.

The longtime newsman admitted that all he could muster were clichés to describe the newborns, who he says are wonderful, shocking and beautiful. After all he's speaking as a grandfather, not a journalist.

He said that they are thrilled and will be there "with bells on" to congratulate the new parents and hug their grandchildren — once they get permission.

