George Clooney pays surprise visit to devoted UK fan

In this photo taken on Sunday, March 19, 2017, US actor George Clooney visits 87-year-old Pat Adams at Sunrise of Sonning Retirement and Assisted Living Facility in Reading, England. Actor George Clooney startled an 87-year-old fan in Britain by showing up at her assisted living facility with flowers and a card to wish her a happy birthday. (Linda Jones/Sunrise of Sonning Retirement and Assisted Living Facility via AP)

The Associated Press