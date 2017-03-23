Sign in with your existing account
George Clooney surprises 87-year-old fan at nursing home for her birthday
Linda Jones/AP
In this photo taken on Sunday, March 19, 2017, US actor George Clooney visits 87-year-old Pat Adams at Sunrise of Sonning Retirement and Assisted Living Facility in Reading, England. (Linda Jones/Sunrise of Sonning Retirement and Assisted Living Facility via AP)
By
HotTopics.TV
LONDON
—
George Clooney
went above and beyond to show one of his fans some love on her 87th birthday.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
Photos shared on social media show 87-year-old Pat Adams smiling broadly as Clooney bends down beside her for the photo.
>> Read more trending news
According to the
Associated Press, Clooney showed up to the Sunrise of Sonning Retirement and Assisted Living Facility in England with a card and flowers for the elderly resident on her birthday. Clooney received a letter asking if he would make Adams’ dreams come true by paying her a visit.
Linda Jones, who works at the assisted living facility,
shared a photo of the encounter on Facebook.
>> See the post here
