In this photo taken on Sunday, March 19, 2017, US actor George Clooney visits 87-year-old Pat Adams at Sunrise of Sonning Retirement and Assisted Living Facility in Reading, England. (Linda Jones/Sunrise of Sonning Retirement and Assisted Living Facility via AP)

George Clooney went above and beyond to show one of his fans some love on her 87th birthday.

Photos shared on social media show 87-year-old Pat Adams smiling broadly as Clooney bends down beside her for the photo.

According to the Associated Press, Clooney showed up to the Sunrise of Sonning Retirement and Assisted Living Facility in England with a card and flowers for the elderly resident on her birthday. Clooney received a letter asking if he would make Adams’ dreams come true by paying her a visit.

Linda Jones, who works at the assisted living facility, shared a photo of the encounter on Facebook.

