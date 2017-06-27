Now Playing
Posted: June 27, 2017

German museum presents artworks from collector's trove

The painting 'Waterloo Bridge (1903) by Claude Monet (1840-1926) is on display during a press talk on the preparations of an exhibition of exemplary works from the Gurlitt found, an art collection of Cornelius Gurlitt discovered in 2012, in November in Bonn, Germany, Tuesday June, 27, 2017. (Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP)
The painting 'Waterloo Bridge (1903) by Claude Monet (1840-1926) is on display during a press talk on the preparations of an exhibition of exemplary works from the Gurlitt found, an art collection of Cornelius Gurlitt discovered in 2012, in November in Bonn, Germany, Tuesday June, 27, 2017. (Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP)

German museum presents artworks from collector's trove
German museum presents artworks from collector's trove
German museum presents artworks from collector's trove
The Associated Press

BERLIN —

A small number of artworks from a reclusive German collector's trove have been presented in Bonn in preparation for a wider exhibition.

News agency dpa reported that the German city's Bundeskunsthalle on Tuesday previewed works by Monet, Maillol, Boucher and Duerer and a marble statue by Rodin.

Switzerland's Kunstmuseum Bern plans to show several other pieces from the Cornelius Gurlitt collection Friday, and the two museums will open simultaneous exhibitions of hundreds of works in November.

Gurlitt died in May 2014 and designated the Swiss museum heir to his approximately 1,500-piece collection.

Experts have identified dozens of works in Gurlitt's collection that were likely looted by the Nazis, though they also ruled out several hundred more. So far, four works have been handed over to rightful owners.

