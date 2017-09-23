Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: September 23, 2017

German plane hijacked to Somalia in 1977 brought back home

Comments
From left: former co-pilot Juergen Vietor, former passenger Diana Muell, and former stewardess Gabriele von Lutzau stand in front of a part of Lufthansa plane 'Landshut' at the airport in Friedrichshafen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. The Lufthansa passenger jet hijacked to Somalia 40 years ago at the height of the leftist Red Army Faction's campaign against West German authorities has returned home. The dpa news agency reported Saturday most parts of the Boeing 737 arrived Saturday in the southern city of Friedrichshafen, where they will be reassembled and displayed at the Dornier Museum. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)
From left: former co-pilot Juergen Vietor, former passenger Diana Muell, and former stewardess Gabriele von Lutzau stand in front of a part of Lufthansa plane 'Landshut' at the airport in Friedrichshafen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. The Lufthansa passenger jet hijacked to Somalia 40 years ago at the height of the leftist Red Army Faction's campaign against West German authorities has returned home. The dpa news agency reported Saturday most parts of the Boeing 737 arrived Saturday in the southern city of Friedrichshafen, where they will be reassembled and displayed at the Dornier Museum. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)

Related

View Larger
German plane hijacked to Somalia in 1977 brought back home
Visitors and journalists stand in front of the cockpit of the Lufthansa plane 'Landshut' at the airport in Friedrichshafen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. The Lufthansa passenger jet hijacked to Somalia 40 years ago at the height of the leftist Red Army Faction's campaign against West German authorities has returned home. The dpa news agency reported Saturday most parts of the Boeing 737 arrived Saturday in the southern city of Friedrichshafen, where they will be reassembled and displayed at the Dornier Museum.
View Larger
German plane hijacked to Somalia in 1977 brought back home
A Russian Antonov transport plane AN124 carries parts of Lufthansa plane 'Landshut' as it stands at the airport in Friedrichshafen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. The Lufthansa passenger jet hijacked to Somalia 40 years ago at the height of the leftist Red Army Faction's campaign against West German authorities has returned home. The dpa news agency reported Saturday most parts of the Boeing 737 arrived Saturday in the southern city of Friedrichshafen, where they will be reassembled and displayed at the Dornier Museum.
View Larger
German plane hijacked to Somalia in 1977 brought back home
The fuselage of Lufthansa plane 'Landshut' is unladed from a Russian Antonov transport plane at the airport in Friedrichshafen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. The Lufthansa passenger jet hijacked to Somalia 40 years ago at the height of the leftist Red Army Faction's campaign against West German authorities has returned home. The dpa news agency reported Saturday most parts of the Boeing 737 arrived Saturday in the southern city of Friedrichshafen, where they will be reassembled and displayed at the Dornier Museum.
View Larger
German plane hijacked to Somalia in 1977 brought back home
A Russian Antonov transport plane AN124 carries parts of Lufthansa plane 'Landshut' as it stands at the airport in Friedrichshafen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. The Lufthansa passenger jet hijacked to Somalia 40 years ago at the height of the leftist Red Army Faction's campaign against West German authorities has returned home. The dpa news agency reported Saturday most parts of the Boeing 737 arrived Saturday in the southern city of Friedrichshafen, where they will be reassembled and displayed at the Dornier Museum.
View Larger
German plane hijacked to Somalia in 1977 brought back home
The fuselage of Lufthansa plane 'Landshut' is unladed from a Russian Antonov transport plane at the airport in Friedrichshafen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. The Lufthansa passenger jet hijacked to Somalia 40 years ago at the height of the leftist Red Army Faction's campaign against West German authorities has returned home. The dpa news agency reported Saturday most parts of the Boeing 737 arrived Saturday in the southern city of Friedrichshafen, where they will be reassembled and displayed at the Dornier Museum.
View Larger
German plane hijacked to Somalia in 1977 brought back home
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 1977 file photo two stewardesses stand in the open front door of the hijacked Lufthansa jetline 'Landshut' a Boing 737, at an airfield at Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. The Lufthansa passenger jet hijacked to Somalia 40 years ago at the height of the leftist Red Army Faction's campaign against West German authorities has returned home. The dpa news agency reported Saturday Sept. 23, 2017 most parts of the Boeing 737 arrived Saturday in the southern city of Friedrichshafen, where they will be reassembled and displayed at the Dornier Museum.

The Associated Press

BERLIN —

A Lufthansa passenger jet that was hijacked to Somalia 40 years ago at the height of a far-left militant group's campaign against West German authorities has returned home.

The dpa news agency reported that the Boeing 737 arrived Saturday in the German city of Friedrichshafen, where it will be reassembled and displayed at the Dornier Museum.

The parts arrived aboard two freight aircraft from Brazil. The aircraft ended up in a Brazilian carrier's fleet and had been sitting decommissioned at the country's Fortaleza Airport for years.

A Palestinian group demanding the release of members of West Germany's Red Army Faction hijacked a Mallorca-to-Frankfurt flight in October 1977. The hijacking marked the peak of the "German Autumn" of leftist violence.

German commandos stormed the plane in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Oct. 18, 1977. They killed three of the four hijackers and rescued all 86 passengers.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation