German plane hijacked to Somalia in 1977 brought back home

From left: former co-pilot Juergen Vietor, former passenger Diana Muell, and former stewardess Gabriele von Lutzau stand in front of a part of Lufthansa plane 'Landshut' at the airport in Friedrichshafen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. The Lufthansa passenger jet hijacked to Somalia 40 years ago at the height of the leftist Red Army Faction's campaign against West German authorities has returned home. The dpa news agency reported Saturday most parts of the Boeing 737 arrived Saturday in the southern city of Friedrichshafen, where they will be reassembled and displayed at the Dornier Museum. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)

Visitors and journalists stand in front of the cockpit of the Lufthansa plane 'Landshut' at the airport in Friedrichshafen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. The Lufthansa passenger jet hijacked to Somalia 40 years ago at the height of the leftist Red Army Faction's campaign against West German authorities has returned home. The dpa news agency reported Saturday most parts of the Boeing 737 arrived Saturday in the southern city of Friedrichshafen, where they will be reassembled and displayed at the Dornier Museum.

