Posted: June 03, 2017

German rock festival set to resume after terror threat scare

Visitors leave the music festival Rock am Ring outside the western town of Nuerburg, Germany, Friday, June 2, 2017. German authorities have shut down a popular rock music festival because of a possible terrorist threat. (Thomas Frey/Dpa via AP)
Visitors leave the music festival Rock am Ring outside the western town of Nuerburg, Germany, Friday, June 2, 2017. German authorities have shut down a popular rock music festival because of a possible terrorist threat. (Thomas Frey/Dpa via AP)

Visitors leave the music festival Rock am Ring outside the western town of Nuerburg, Germany, Friday, June 2, 2017. German authorities have shut down a popular rock music festival because of a possible terrorist threat.
The Associated Press

BERLIN —

Organizers of a popular German rock festival say it is set to resume on Saturday after police searches failed to confirm fears of a terrorist threat.

Authorities shut down and cleared thousands of fans from the three-day Rock am Ring festival Friday evening, its opening night. They cited what they called "concrete indications on the basis of which a possible terrorist threat can't be ruled out," but didn't give details.

The top security official in western Rhineland-Palatinate, Roger Lewentz, planned a news conference at 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) Saturday.

Rock am Ring organizers said in a Facebook post ahead of that appearance that police had cleared them to prepare to reopen the site.

