Going deaf has sharpened my art, David Hockney says

Renowned British painter David Hockney poses during the unveiling of a huge painting he is donating to the Pompidou Center in Paris, "The Arrival of Spring in Woldgate, East Yorkshire.", in Paris, France, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. The 2011 painting includes 32 panels stretching more than 3 meters high and nearly 10 meters wide, and goes on display this week as part of a traveling retrospective of the 80-year-old Hockney's work. (AP photo/Francois Mori)

