Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: July 03, 2017

'Gotham' star Donal Logue asks for help in finding daughter

Comments
FILE - In this July 11, 2015, file photo, Donal Logue attends the
FILE - In this July 11, 2015, file photo, Donal Logue attends the "Gotham" panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego. Logue posted a plea on Facebook July 2, 2017, for the public's help in locating his missing daughter, Jade. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Actor Donal Logue is asking for the public's help in locating his teenage daughter, who was last seen a week ago in New York City.

The star of Fox's "Gotham" writes on Facebook that the "net had been flung far and wide" since 16-year-old Jade Logue disappeared. Logue says he has the New York Police Department, FYI and others involved.

He asks that whoever may be with Jade to "just drop her off." He says she'll be taken back "with hugs and no questions asked."

Jade Logue was last seen in Brooklyn on June 26. She is transgender and was previously known as Arlo Logue.

New York City police say there are no updates on the case as of early Monday.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation