Greek finance chief dreams of drinks with Scarlett Johansson

FILE - A Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 file photo of Greece's Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos at a round table meeting of EU finance ministers at the EU Council building in Brussels. Greece’s finance minister says he’d like to take a break from arduous negotiations with bailout creditors for a drink with Scarlett Johansson, but isn’t keeping his hopes high. Tsakalotos tried to lighten the mood at a parliamentary briefing on the bailout talks Thursday, March 16, 2017, describing the main opposition party’s economic program as highly optimistic_ like his chances of a date with the U.S. actress. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)

The Associated Press