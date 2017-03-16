Now Playing
Posted: March 16, 2017

Greek finance chief dreams of drinks with Scarlett Johansson

FILE - A Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 file photo of Greece's Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos at a round table meeting of EU finance ministers at the EU Council building in Brussels. Greece’s finance minister says he’d like to take a break from arduous negotiations with bailout creditors for a drink with Scarlett Johansson, but isn’t keeping his hopes high. Tsakalotos tried to lighten the mood at a parliamentary briefing on the bailout talks Thursday, March 16, 2017, describing the main opposition party’s economic program as highly optimistic_ like his chances of a date with the U.S. actress. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)
The Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece —

Greece's finance minister says in a perfect world he'd like to take a break from arduous negotiations with bailout creditors for a drink with Scarlett Johansson, but isn't keeping his hopes high.

Euclid Tsakalotos tried to lighten the mood at a parliamentary briefing on the bailout talks Thursday, describing the main opposition party's economic program as highly optimistic— like his chances of a date with the American actress.

"I, too, would like to go for cocktails with Scarlett Johansson, but that doesn't mean anything," Tsakaloto said.

Tsakalotos, 57, is leading the tough negotiations over new austerity cuts and reforms Greece must implement to receive further rescue loans.

He said he hope a comprehensive agreement can be reached by April 7, when finance ministers from European countries that use the euro currency are scheduled to meet.

