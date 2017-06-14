Growing frenzy outside court as Cosby deliberations wear on

Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse during his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Related

View Larger Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse during his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Norristown, Pa. The jury has wrapped up a second day of deliberations without reaching a verdict.

View Larger Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse during his sexual assault trial Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Norristown, Pa..

View Larger Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse with Andrew Wyatt, right, during Cosby's sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

View Larger Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse during his sexual assault trial Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Norristown, Pa..

View Larger Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse during his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Norristown, Pa.

View Larger Bill Cosby, left, walks alongside spokesman Andrew Wyatt at the end of a day of jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, June 13, 2017. The jury will reconvene for deliberations Wednesday morning.

View Larger Bill Cosby leaves at the end of a day of jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, June 13, 2017. The jury will reconvene for deliberations Wednesday.

View Larger Bill Cosby walks from the courtroom during jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

View Larger Bill Cosby yells out, 'Hey, hey, hey,' as he leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse during his sexual assault trial Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Norristown, Pa.

View Larger Bill Cosby walks from the Montgomery County Courthouse during jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial at in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

View Larger Bill Cosby walks from the courtroom during jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

View Larger Bill Cosby walks from the courtroom during jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

View Larger Bill Cosby's lawyers Brian McMonagle, left, and Angela Agrusa, right, take the elevator to the courtroom during Cosby's sexual assault trial during the second day of jurors deliberations in the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

View Larger Bill Cosby, center, enters the Montgomery County Courthouse for his sexual assault trial during the second day of jurors deliberations with Andrew Wyatt in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

View Larger Gianna Constand, left and her daughter Andrea Constand walk from the courtroom during jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Cosby is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Constand at his home outside Philadelphia in 2004.