Gunshots erupt after Fetty Wap nearly robbed at New Jersey deli

Three men ended up in the hospital from gunshot wounds after attempting to rob rapper Fetty Wap at a deli early Sunday.

Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, and some friends were ordering food at a 24-hour deli around 5 a.m. when there was an attempt to rob him, according to the Paterson Times.

A wounded 34-year-old man and a 37-year-old were found near the deli and taken to the hospital. A 33-year-old man, thought to have also been involved in the incident, went to a hospital in Hackensack. All men suffered non-fatal injuries, according to police.

Wap was not injured in the incident, police said.

Paterson Deputy Police Chief Troy Oswald said Wap and his friends are not suspects in the shooting or the robbery, according to the Paterson Press.