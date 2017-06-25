Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for goop

Gwyneth Paltrow's website Goop is being criticized by a former NASA scientist for claims made about healing stickers in one of its posts.

NASA is disputing claims made by Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop website about “wearable stickers that promote healing.”

Gizmodo reported that former NASA scientist Mark Shelhamer criticized Goop for promoting stickers from Body Vibes, which in a post claims are “made with the same conductive carbon material NASA uses to line space suits so they can monitor an astronaut’s vitals during wear” and “come pre-programmed to an ideal frequency, allowing them to target imbalances,” according to a post on the website.

Time reported that the stickers sell for about $60 per pack.

Shelhamer criticized the claims, telling Gizmodo, “Not only is the whole premise like snake oil, the logic doesn’t even hold up. If they promote healing, why do they leave marks on the skin when they are removed?”

A NASA representative told Gizmodo the organization “(does) not have any conductive carbon material lining the spacesuits.”

Goop said in a statement that it removed the claim about NASA from the site.

As we have always explained, advice and recommendations included on goop are not formal endorsements and the opinions expressed by the experts and companies we profile do not necessarily represent the views of goop. Our content is meant to highlight unique products and offerings, find open-minded alternatives, and encourage conversation. We constantly strive to improve our site for our readers, and are continuing to improve our processes for evaluating the products and companies featured. Based on the statement from NASA, we’ve gone back to the company to inquire about the claim and removed the claim from our site until we get additional verification.”

Body Vibes, the company that makes the stickers apologized in a statement.