Halloween classic ‘Hocus Pocus’ is getting remake, reports say 

Bette Midler dressed as Winifred Sanderson from "Hocus Pocus" attends Bette Midler's Annual Halloween Bash in 2016. A "Hocus Pocus" remake with a new cast is in its early stages.

The Halloween cult classic “Hocus Pocus” is getting a remake with an all-new cast.

Deadline reported that Disney Channel is in the early stages of developing a TV movie of the 1993 film that starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, who are villainous witches.

In the movie, siblings Max and Dani Dennison are the new kids in Salem, Massachusetts. When they explore an abandoned house inhabited by the Sanderson sisters 300 years ago, Max inadvertently resurrects the sisters.

The original film was directed by Kenny Ortega, who later directed the successful Disney Channel Original Movie franchises “High School Musical” and Descendants, the remake will have a new director.

Although Parker and Midler have previously expressed interest in being involved in a highly-demanded sequel, fans may have to wait a bit longer. In the meantime, the original is frequently aired as part of Freeform’s annual 13 Nights of Halloween movie marathon.