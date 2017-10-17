Han Solo Star Wars spinoff film finally has a title

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, Alden Ehrenreich arrives at the world premiere of "Rules Don't Apply" in Los Angeles. The young Han Solo Star Wars spinoff, starring Ehrenreich in the role originated by Harrison Ford, finally has a title: “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” It is set for a May 25, 2018 release. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press