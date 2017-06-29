Hannibal Buress sends lookalike to 'Spider-man' red carpet

FILE - In this May 18, 2015, file photo, Hannibal Buress attends the 19th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Buress sent a lookalike to the red carpet premiere of Spider-man as a prank on June 28, 2017. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Comedian Hannibal Buress pranked Wednesday night's premiere of "Spider-man: Homecoming" by sending a lookalike in his place.

Buress posted a screenshot of his impostor doing an interview for a red carpet livestream. He later tweeted an article on the prank with the note, "It's called extreme FOMO." FOMO is online slang for "fear of missing out."

An author named Joe Carroll has identified himself on Instagram as Burress' stand-in, writing that Buress told him to "crash the red carpet since he couldn't make it."

Entertainment Weekly reports Buress tweeted earlier Wednesday an offer of $500 for a lookalike to attend an event in his place.

Buress' representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Buress plays a high school coach in the Spider-man reboot that opens July 7.