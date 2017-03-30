Now Playing
Posted: March 30, 2017

'Happy Endings' star Adam Pally arrested on drug charges

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, actor Adam Pally poses for a portrait to promote the film,
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, actor Adam Pally poses for a portrait to promote the film, "Band Aid", at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Pally was arrested on drug charges in New York on March 28, 2017. Pally's representative didn't immediately return a request for comment. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Actor Adam Pally has been arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana in New York.

New York City police spokesman Thomas Antonetti tells The Associated Press that Pally was arrested late Tuesday night in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan. He faces a criminal possession charge for the cocaine and a possession of marijuana count. A court date is set for June. Pally's representative didn't immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

Pally is best known for his role as Max Blum in the short-running ABC sitcom "Happy Endings." He also plays Dr. Peter Prentice on Hulu's "The Mindy Project" and stars in "Making History" on Fox.

