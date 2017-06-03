HBO says it won't re-air Bill Maher's use of a racial slur

In this photo provided by HBO, Bill Maher, left, speaks with Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb, during a segment of his "Real Time with Bill Maher," Friday, June 2, 2017. Maher is facing criticism for his use of a racial slur during a discussion with the Republican senator on his HBO talk show Friday night. (Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP)

The Associated Press

HBO says it will not re-air portions of segment in which Bill Maher uttered a racial slur during a discussion with a Republican senator.

The network said in a statement Saturday that Maher's use of a slur to refer to himself as a house slave was inexcusable and tasteless. The network said it would remove the content from future airings of the Friday episode of the "Real Time with Bill Maher" show.

Maher was speaking with Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska when he used the slur.

The comedian immediately waved off audience groans.

Activists including the Rev. Al Sharpton quickly criticized Maher, and it remained a top-ranked topic on Twitter on Saturday morning.

Sasse wrote Saturday that he wished he had immediately criticized Maher for using the term.