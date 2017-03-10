Headlines over Amal Clooney 'baby bump' earn backlash

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, left, address a United Nations human rights meeting called "The Fight against Impunity for Atrocities: Bringing Da'esh [ISIS] to Justice," Thursday, March 9, 2017 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

The Associated Press

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, who represents victims of rape and kidnappings by members of the Islamic State group, urged a United Nations meeting to step up the pressure on the extremists, so why did her yellow dress and her "baby bump" also make headlines?

Criticism was swift Thursday for some news and entertainment outlets from outraged social media users, including some on Twitter who responded to the Time Inc. tweet: "Amal Clooney shows off her baby bump at the United Nations."

The tweet linked to a story that ran on Time's Motto website, which is focused on younger women. The story's headline also referenced a "baby bump" but was changed, a spokeswoman for Time confirmed Friday. She declined further comment.

The Mirror in London went with: "Amal Clooney is a vision in yellow as she shows off hint of baby bump in chic dress," while E! News ran: "Amal Clooney Shows Baby Bump in What Could Be the Ultimate International Women's Day Poster," all according to a story in the Washington Post questioning the approach in context to her speech.

Among the critics was Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, who has slammed media in the past for focusing on her "childless" status. In response to the Clooney bump tweet, Sturgeon wrote: "I'm pretty certain that this wasn't the purpose of this impressive human rights lawyer's appearance at the UN."

Clooney became an international celebrity after her union with Oscar-winner George Clooney. They married in 2014 and are now expecting twins.

At the U.N., she urged Iraq and the world not to let the Islamic State "get away with genocide." She expressed frustration that nothing has happened since she came to the U.N. six months ago seeking accountability for IS victims.

Amal Clooney represents Nadia Murad, a Yazidi woman captured by IS in Iraq in 2014. Murad has spoken out since her release about being raped and sold as a sex slave and is now a U.N. goodwill ambassador. Murad accompanied her to the U.N. and told the meeting that victims have been waiting more than a year for an investigation of IS to start.