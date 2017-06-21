Hiiiii! I’m Dia taking you “Behind The HITS!”

@onairwithdia

The newest member of the HITS fam, Dia Ryan!

By Dia Ryan

Hey guys! My name is Dia Ryan and I am stoked to be hanging out with you every Sunday while you brunch. Sunny skies, beautiful beaches, the best Cuban food you can imagine.... I’m a Gator Grad originally from Miami and I am so excited to be back in my hometown hanging out with all of you!

Make sure to join The New HITS 97.3 as we invite you to awesome events, concerts, meet and greets with your favorite artists, and so much more. Stop by my blog and catch yourself hosting some of our coolest gigs as we take listeners “Behind The HITS!”. Find out more by following me on insta @OnAirWithDia