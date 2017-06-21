Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 21, 2017

Hiiiii! I’m Dia taking you “Behind The HITS!”

Warning... Comin’ in hot!

Comments
The newest member of the HITS fam, Dia Ryan!
@onairwithdia
The newest member of the HITS fam, Dia Ryan!

By Dia Ryan

Hey guys! My name is Dia Ryan and I am stoked to be hanging out with you every Sunday while you brunch. Sunny skies, beautiful beaches, the best Cuban food you can imagine....  I’m a Gator Grad originally from Miami and I am so excited to be back in my hometown  hanging out with all of you! 

Make sure to join The New HITS 97.3 as we invite you to awesome events, concerts, meet and greets with your favorite artists, and so much more. Stop by my blog and catch yourself hosting some of our coolest gigs as we take listeners “Behind The HITS!”. Find out more by following me on insta @OnAirWithDia 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation