Sean Gallup/Getty Images/Getty Images

A father and daughter walking hand in hand.

By Corvaya Jeffries, Palm Beach Post

When we really think about it, we realize how dry and uneventful our lives would be without Dad’s corny jokes, minimal (and frightening) attention to detail and almost indescribable fashion choices.

>> Read more trending news

Dad, never stop being you. We love every bit of it. Happy Father’s Day.

DAD’S INCOMPARABLE STYLE

A post shared by Fashion Dads (@fashiondads_) on Sep 26, 2015 at 12:23pm PDT

A post shared by Neutraliser Tom (@neutraliser) on May 10, 2017 at 3:56am PDT

A post shared by Fashion Dads (@fashiondads_) on Mar 21, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

A post shared by Phillipebae Hotleaf (@memeandmybestfriend) on Apr 23, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

A post shared by Fashion Dads (@fashiondads_) on Apr 5, 2015 at 9:33am PDT

>>>RELATED: 11 rad gifts that actually match your dad’s personality

DAD’S ANNOYING BUT PROTECTIVE WAYS

A post shared by The Skullmelter (@theskullmelter) on May 2, 2017 at 10:16pm PDT

DAD’S SPECIAL WAY OF SAYING ‘I LOVE YOU’

A post shared by The Skullmelter (@theskullmelter) on May 2, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT

A post shared by Life of Dad (@lifeofdad) on May 27, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

DAD’S LOVE FOR HIS BABY GIRL

A post shared by Life of Dad (@lifeofdad) on Jun 6, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

A post shared by Life of Dad (@lifeofdad) on Apr 22, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

A post shared by GOING PRIVATE (@memes_ahoy_bruh) on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:37pm PDT

HIS COMPETITIVE SPIRIT

A post shared by Violet Benson (@daddyissues_) on Jun 4, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

A post shared by Life of Dad (@lifeofdad) on Jun 12, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

A post shared by Drug/Meme Lords (@all_ido_is_meme) on Apr 15, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

THE DAD JOKES

A post shared by Comedy and self-made memes (@i.smolar) on Apr 10, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

A post shared by Life of Dad (@lifeofdad) on May 24, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

HIS WAY OF IMPROVISING