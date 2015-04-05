Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 16, 2017

Hilarious dad memes to get you in the Father’s Day spirit

Comments
A father and daughter walking hand in hand.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images/Getty Images
A father and daughter walking hand in hand.

Related

Father’s Day 2017: Where dads eat free; other good deals for Dad
Father’s Day 2017: Where dads eat free; other good deals for Dad

By Corvaya Jeffries, Palm Beach Post

When we really think about it, we realize how dry and uneventful our lives would be without Dad’s corny jokes, minimal (and frightening) attention to detail and almost indescribable fashion choices. 

>> Read more trending news

Dad, never stop being you. We love every bit of it. Happy Father’s Day

DAD’S INCOMPARABLE STYLE

A post shared by Fashion Dads (@fashiondads_) on

A post shared by Fashion Dads (@fashiondads_) on

A post shared by Fashion Dads (@fashiondads_) on

 

>>>RELATED: 11 rad gifts that actually match your dad’s personality 

DAD’S ANNOYING BUT PROTECTIVE WAYS

DAD’S SPECIAL WAY OF SAYING ‘I LOVE YOU’

A post shared by Life of Dad (@lifeofdad) on

DAD’S LOVE FOR HIS BABY GIRL

A post shared by Life of Dad (@lifeofdad) on

A post shared by Life of Dad (@lifeofdad) on

HIS COMPETITIVE SPIRIT

A post shared by Life of Dad (@lifeofdad) on

THE DAD JOKES

A post shared by Life of Dad (@lifeofdad) on

HIS WAY OF IMPROVISING

When you need to improvise a restraint. -Via Reddit user malleeman #LifeofDad

A post shared by Life of Dad (@lifeofdad) on

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation