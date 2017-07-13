Now Playing
Posted: July 13, 2017

Hip-hop stars, from Chance to Snoop to Common, get Emmy love

Snoop Dogg presents the award for best game at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Snoop Dogg presents the award for best game at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Hip-hop stars, from Chance to Snoop to Common, get Emmy love
Snoop Dogg presents the award for best game at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

AP Music Writer

Chance the Rapper, who won three Grammy Awards this year, is nominated for outstanding original music and lyrics for "Last Christmas" from "Saturday Night Live." The rap parody about the last Christmas with Barack Obama as U.S. President plays off of Run-DMC's late '80s anthem, "Christmas in Hollis."

"MAMA I GOT NOMINATED FOR A EMMY ... THANK YOU SNL," tweeted Chance, who shares the nomination with Eli Brueggemann, Kenan Thompson and Will Stephen. "SO GRATEFUL FOR KENAN THOMPSON HE IS A LEGEND IN COMEDY."

Common, a Grammy and Oscar winner, is nominated in the same category for "Letter to the Free," a song from Ava DuVernay's documentary "13th."

Snoop Dogg, who has never won a Grammy, shares a nomination with Martha Stewart for outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program for their VH1 show, "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party." LL Cool J earned a nomination for outstanding structured reality program as a producer of Spike TV's "Lip Sync Battle."

Rap also has a presence in the outstanding short form variety series category: "Epic Rap Battles of History," which airs on YouTube, is nominated in that category.

Other music-related Emmy nominees include Lady Gaga's halftime show performance at this year's Super Bowl; the 2017 Grammy Awards; "The Voice"; Tony Bennett's 90th birthday celebration concert; and the documentary "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week — The Touring Years."

The nominations were announced Thursday. The Emmys will be presented in Sept. 17 in Los Angeles.

