The New HITS 97.3 is heading to the beach to clean up!

Come hang out with the HITS Fam at the HITS 97.3 Coastal Clean Up at Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park at 6503 North Ocean Drive in Dania Beach, Saturday October 7th from 9am until 12noon!

Sign up beings at 9am at the Marina Pavilion (Sign on the road indicates the turn-drive about 1.5 miles from guard house and turn to the pavilion will be on the left).

Please dress appropriately for the weather, either rain or shine, as the HITS 97.3 Coastal Clean Up will only be cancelled due to a tropical storm system resulting in a Watch or Warning. Call 954-519-1218 for cancellation information.

﻿Recommended to bring are closed toed shoes, sunblock, hat, gloves, sunglasses, and water.

Learn more at Broward.org!