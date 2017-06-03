Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 21, 2017

HITS High Prom!

The New HITS 97.3 presented their very first Prom and it was awesome...

Comments

By Dia Ryan

Hey high school students, If you missed out on the fun this this year...we’ll see you for the next one! HITS high prom was amazing! Beautiful decor, fun games, tasty food, awesome giveaways... and most importantly the music was on point!

Kimmy B, Al-P, DJ Laz, Miss Bryan, Janetzy, Legato and I had an incredible night dancing the night away with you and being a part of your scavenger hunt. 

A big shout-out to Dolly’s florist, Vicky Bakery, Monster Products, 411 Pain, and Cache Party rentals for making the event such a success and a special thank you to everyone who came out and let us celebrate your success by finishing up the year with a party! 

‘Till next time! #cheers #Hits973 #HITShighprom 

Dia

@OnAirWithDia

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation