Posted: June 06, 2017

Hoda Kotb shares loving tribute to Joel Schiffman on 4th anniversary

Happy anniversary, Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman!

On Monday, the new parents to baby Haley Joel celebrated four years together, and to mark the occasion, Kotb shared a sweet photo of her boyfriend and her daughter at the beach.

“4 years together and getting better every day,” she wrote alongside the post.

4 years together and getting better every day

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

Baby Haley shares Kotb’s last name, but the new mom insisted that her daughter will know Schiffman as her father.

“Haley will call him 'Dad,'” Kotb previously clarified, according to People. “He’s such a great dad and a great influence.”

Schiffman is also the father to a 23-year-old daughter, Kyle.

