Jeremy Meeks, known as the "hot felon" turned model, is separating from his wife after photos emerged of him kissing heiress Chloe Green.

Jeremy Meeks, the felon who went viral when his mugshot was posted online by the Stockton Police Department, is separating from his wife, according to reports.

Earlier this month, Meeks, who, after serving a 2-year prison sentence has enjoyed a prominent modeling career, was spotted in Turkey kissing billionaire heiress Chloe Green.

The Daily Mail reported that Meeks and Green were photographed kissing, cuddling and posing for pictures on a super yacht in the Mediterranean.

Meeks appeared to post one of the photos from the June trip on Instagram.

Melissa Meeks, Meeks’ wife of eight years, told The Daily Mail in an interview that she was heartbroken by her husband’s apparent infidelity.

“I know it takes two to tango, but she knew he was married. To me, that’s unforgivable. My whole world has been torn apart by this. What do I tell our children?”

Green responded to the photographs by posting a photo of herself with Meeks and his manager, Jim Jordan. The caption read, “Just the beginning… We appreciate all the love and the hate.”

The post and Green’s Instagram account appears to have been deleted.

Melissa Meeks told the outlet that she found out about the photos on social media.

“Some random person I don’t know sent a direct message with the photograph of my husband kissing that woman,” she said. “I went into shock. I felt nauseated. It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had been blown apart.”

Jeremy Meeks, his estranged wife says, was changed by fame since getting a modeling contract, walking the runway at New York Fashion Week, and being marketed as the “hot felon.”

“Jeremy was being pitched as the ‘hot felon,’ she told The Daily Mail. “The sexy new star. His image didn’t fit with a man who had a wife and kids.”



Melissa Meeks admitted their marriage had not been perfect and that separation was discussed before, but they decided divorce was best once her husband returned home to Los Angeles.

“He kept saying, ‘I’m sorry, you didn’t deserve this.’ We talked about divorce. I told him I didn’t think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over.”

According to TMZ, however, Jeremy Meeks beat her to the punch and filed for legal separation on Monday. According to the site, the purpose in the filing is to have all assets moving forward will be separate.

The couple has one child together. Melissa Meeks has another son from a previous relationship.