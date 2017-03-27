Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 27, 2017

Houston student dies days after FaceTime with Beyonce

Comments
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017. file photo, Beyonce sits at court side during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans. A Houston high school student lost her battle with cancer on March 25, 2017, days after receiving a FaceTime call from the singer. (AP Photo/Max Becherer, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017. file photo, Beyonce sits at court side during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans. A Houston high school student lost her battle with cancer on March 25, 2017, days after receiving a FaceTime call from the singer. (AP Photo/Max Becherer, File)

The Associated Press

HOUSTON —

A Houston high school student has lost her battle with terminal cancer days after having a dream come true in a talk with Beyonce over a video chat.

Alief Independent School District spokeswoman Kimberly Smith says senior Ebony Banks died late Saturday night.

The teen's Hastings High School classmates started an online campaign before her death to give her a chance to meet her favorite singer, Beyonce. Banks received a FaceTime call Wednesday from the star.

The school gave Banks her diploma during a graduation ceremony in the hospital last week.

Students gathered at a candlelight vigil Sunday to remember Banks. Video posted on social media shows students raising candles to Beyonce's "Halo."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation