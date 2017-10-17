Now Playing
Posted: October 17, 2017

How Jason Ritter makes you want him to save the world on TV

This image released by ABC shows Jason Ritter in a scene from
This image released by ABC shows Jason Ritter in a scene from "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World," airing Tuesdays on ABC. (Ryan Green/ABC via AP)

Associated Press

NEW YORK —

On Jason Ritter's new ABC series, "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World," Ritter plays a man named Kevin who encounters a meteor and meets a celestial being who informs him that he's been chosen to save humanity.

Ritter says he wasn't sure about the show's premise but the script changed his mind.

He says it's not always easy to make make-believe believable — and that's something actors struggle with.

Ritter credits his training with helping him become more comfortable with just being. And he says his role on NBC's "Parenthood," where many of the scenes were improvised, with helping him get into the moment.

"Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Copyright The Associated Press

