How to watch Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert

Pop star Ariana Grande is seen here during a visit to the "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center last September in New York City. Grande is hosting a benefit concert Sunday in Manchester, England for the victims of the terror bombing at her concert there last month.

Singer Ariana Grande's “One Love Manchester” benefit concert in honor of the victims of the bombing attack in Manchester, England last month will air on both Freeform and ABC networks this weekend.

The concert is scheduled to air Sunday on Freeform at 2 p.m. ET, but will also air on ABC later in the day with a one-hour highlights version following Game 2 of the NBA Finals, which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

“One Love Manchester” will take place at Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford venue and will raise money for victims of the May 22 attack at a Grande concert in the same city. The bombing claimed the lives of 22 people, including children, and left dozens more injured.

In addition to Grande, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, the Black Eyed Peas, Take That, and One Direction's Niall Horan are all scheduled to perform.

“This Sunday, when Ariana Grande and her friends return to the stage, the world will stand united with families in Manchester and across the United Kingdom,” Ben Sherwood, the president of Disney/ABC Television Group, said, according to ABC.

Freeform, ABC and ABC News are all part of the Disney Company.

Grande announced the show last week on social media, writing that she had been thinking of her fans, known as the Arianators, "nonstop" and planned to return to the city to spend time with them.

"From the day we started putting the Dangerous Woman tour together, I said that this show, more than anything else, was intended to be a safe space for my fans. A place for them to escape, to celebrate, to heal, to feel safe, and to be themselves. This will not change that," Grande said after the attack.