Human rights activist Nadia Murad writing memoir

FILE - In this March 9, 2017 file photo, Nadia Murad, a human rights activist and Yazidi genocide survivor, listens during a United Nations human rights meeting called "The Fight against Impunity for Atrocities: Bringing Da'esh [ISIS] to Justice," at U.N. headquarters. Murad is working on a book. Tim Duggan Books, a Penguin Random House imprint, told The Associated Press on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, that it had acquired “The Last Girl: My Story of Captivity, and My Fight Against the Islamic State.” Murad’s memoir is scheduled for Oct. 31. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

The Associated Press