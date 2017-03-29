Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 29, 2017

Human rights activist Nadia Murad writing memoir

Comments
FILE - In this March 9, 2017 file photo, Nadia Murad, a human rights activist and Yazidi genocide survivor, listens during a United Nations human rights meeting called
FILE - In this March 9, 2017 file photo, Nadia Murad, a human rights activist and Yazidi genocide survivor, listens during a United Nations human rights meeting called "The Fight against Impunity for Atrocities: Bringing Da'esh [ISIS] to Justice," at U.N. headquarters. Murad is working on a book. Tim Duggan Books, a Penguin Random House imprint, told The Associated Press on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, that it had acquired “The Last Girl: My Story of Captivity, and My Fight Against the Islamic State.” Murad’s memoir is scheduled for Oct. 31. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Nadia Murad, the human rights activist who survived the murderous reign of ISIS, is working on a book.

Tim Duggan Books, a Penguin Random House imprint, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it had acquired "The Last Girl: My Story of Captivity, and My Fight Against the Islamic State." Murad's memoir is scheduled for Oct. 31.

In a statement released through her publisher, Murad noted that she had lost numerous friends and family members to ISIS and hoped her story would "influence world leaders to act." Murad's village in Iraq was captured by ISIS in August 2014. Enslaved by her captors, she escaped three months later and has since spoken at the United Nations and elsewhere and has been named a UN goodwill ambassador for survivors of human trafficking.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation