Ice cream company introduces butterbeer flavor for ‘Harry Potter’ fans

Valerie Macon/Getty Images

An ice cream company has a new butterbeer flavor for "Harry Potter" fans. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

By Amanda Winkle, ActionNewsJax.com

An ice cream company has introduced a new flavor that "Harry Potter" fans will love: Butterbeer.

The flavor, from Yuengling Ice Cream, based in Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania, is made up of half butterscotch ice cream and half buttercream ice cream with a butterscotch swirl.

“My kids were big 'Harry Potter' fans and we wanted to do something unique,” David Yuengling, president of Yuengling’s Ice Cream, told the Huffington Post.

>> Read more trending news

Butterbeer fans have already been able to get a glass of butterbeer in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Like the theme park drink, the new Yuengling Ice Cream flavor does not contain actual beer. In the “Harry Potter” series, the drink gives drinkers a buzz.



Yuengling Ice Cream locations can be found on its website.

HuffPost reported the pints will sell for around $3.69 - $3.99.