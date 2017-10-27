Inarritu's virtual reality installation given special Oscar

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2016 file photo, Alejandro G. Inarritu poses in the press room with the award for best director for "The Revenant" at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Inarritu’s groundbreaking virtual reality installation “CARNE y ARENA (Virtually Present, Physically Invisible),” will be awarded a special Oscar for its visionary and powerful storytelling. The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, that the Oscar statuette will be presented at the film academy’s 9th annual Governor’s Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 11. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press