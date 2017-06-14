Now Playing
Posted: June 14, 2017

Israel's David Grossman wins International Booker Prize

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2010 file photo, Israeli author and journalist David Grossman reacts after receiving the peace prize of the German booktrade, in Frankfurt, Germany. Grossman has won the Man Booker International Prize for his novel “A Horse Walks Into a Bar.” The award was announced Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in London. (AP Photo/dapd, Thomas Lohnes, File)
The Associated Press

LONDON —

Israeli author David Grossman has won the Man Booker International Prize for his novel "A Horse Walks Into a Bar."

The award was announced Wednesday in London.

Grossman beat out five other finalists, including fellow Israeli author Amos Oz for the counterpart to Britain's prestigious Booker Prize. Grossman's novel is about a failing standup comic and his final performance.

The award has a prize of 50,000 pounds ($64,000) that is split evenly between Grossman and translator Jessica Cohen.

The prize was previously a career honor, but changed last year to recognize a single book in a bid to increase the profile of international fiction in English-speaking countries.

Last year the prize was awarded to "The Vegetarian" by South Korea's Han Kang.

