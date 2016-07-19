FILE - In this Friday, June 2, 2017 file photo, Ivanka Trump, the daughter and assistant to U.S President Donald Trump, stands in the doorway as President Donald Trump speaks before signing bills in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

By Zuri Davis, Rare.us

First daughter Ivanka Trump got more than she feels she bargained for when her father won the presidential election.

Making a Monday morning appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Trump spoke of the administration’s plans to address the working class. She then noted that she didn’t expect such negativity toward her father after his win:

“It is hard,” she said. “There’s a level of viciousness that I was not expecting. I wasn’t expecting the intensity of this experience, but this isn’t supposed to be easy.”

Trump also said, “I think some of the distractions and some of the ferocity, I was a little blindsided by on a personal level.”

Critics say the level of vitriol should come as no surprise considering the president's behavior.

